A good, promising start for the Monona Grove High School boys hockey team turned into a defeat as Madison Edgewood erased a 3-0 deficit with five unanswered goals to beat the Silver Eagles 5-3 at UW-Madison’s LaBahn Arena in a Badger South Conference matchup.
All Silver Eagles goals came in the first 13 minutes of play, as Teige Cruz nailed a shot into the net at 1:22, and Sebastian Karns-Bingham scored the next two goals to put MG on top 3-0 at the 13:36 mark of the first period.
Cody Menzel scored his team’s first goal with three minutes remaining before the first intermission, and cut the lead to 3-2 by tallying at 2:45 of the second period. Less than two minutes, Edgewood tied the game with a shorthanded goal by J.J. Wiebusch.
The game stayed deadlocked until 47 seconds into the third period when Nathan Walker gave Edgewood a 4-3 lead. Aidan Lenz, Edgewood’s leading scorer, racked up his seventh goal of the year at 10:06 to increase the lead to two.
Madison Edgewood (4-2 overall, 3-0 in conference) had 33 shots on goal with MG goalie Andrew Gilbertson stopped 28 shots.
Monona Grove (2-1, 1-1) was held to 14 shots, nine in the first period, one in the second and four in third.
Brandon Churches and Brady Moriva each had assists for MG. Aidan Lenz and Drew Lenz recorded two assists for Edgewood.
The Silver Eagles return to action Dec. 19 with a Badger South Conference match against Milton at Stoughton’s Mandt Arena. Faceoff is scheduled for 7:15 p.m.
