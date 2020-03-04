Recycling eyeglasses is one of the five missions of the Wisconsin Lions Foundation, and the Wisconsin site is one of five in the nation.
The eyeglass recycling center is north of Rosholt, adjacent to Lions Camp. From there, the used eyeglasses are sent to prisons for inmates to clean and “read.” Upon returning to the center, they are made available for mission trips by Lions Clubs and other nonprofit groups like churches.
Since July, 422,396 pairs have been collected, and 73,203 have been shipped for mission trips. Most of the missions are out of state and out of country, but that could soon change.
Wisconsin Assembly Bill 593 would provide a liability exemption for charitable organizations for damages arising out of providing previously owned eyeglasses.
Gunderson Funeral and Cremation Care supports the Wisconsin Lions Foundation by collecting and donating eyeglasses. The business was recently presented with a certificate of appreciation for its efforts.
In the Monona area, eyeglasses – and hearing aids – can be donated at Gunderson Funeral and Cremation Care, Lions Eye Bank of Wisconsin (5003 Tradewinds Parkway, Madison), Tully’s II, Hair Majesty and VFW 7591 on Cottage Grove Road, both Agrace Hospice Thrift Stores.
In addition to prescription eyeglasses, readers and eyeglass cases can be donated.
There are sites in every community with a Lions Club. Visit lions27d1.org for a complete listing.
To learn more about this and the other projects, visit www.wlf.info or contact Lioness Julie Baglama at 516-2527. To learn more about Lions Eye Bank of Wisconsin, visit www.lebw.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.