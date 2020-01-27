When Monona residents cast their votes during the Feb. 18 primary election, they will assuredly notice a change in the voter check-in process as the city joins a growing number of Wisconsin communities in using Badger Books, a new computerized polling tool.
Monona City Clerk Joan Andrusz said Badger Books will make voting easier and more efficient for voters and poll workers.
Instead of voter check-in lines divided by last names, people can stop by any line where they will provide their name and address and a valid form of identification to the poll worker. The poll worker can search the electronic list for the individual’s name and will have the voter provide an electronic signature before receiving a ballot and be directed to the voting booths.
“You’ll notice the machines obviously. You’ll be able to go to any line; there’s no alphabetical lines anymore,” Andrusz said. “What we want to emphasize for the voter is that the process isn’t going to be that different.”
Current voter information is uploaded to a server computer and then disbursed to the other machines.
Each polling location’s computers are wirelessly connected but not through the internet, so they are just as safe from hacking as paper poll books.
There will be five machines at each of Monona’s two polling locations. Andrusz said a recent change in state law allows for only one poll worker per machine, whereas, before the law required two poll workers. She will still have two workers for now but may reduce the number of workers in the future.
Dialogue boxes and speech bubbles provide the words and questions poll workers need to ask voters.
“It tells the election inspector everything they need to do,” Andrusz said. “They then turn the screen to the voter, and the voter signs with their finger.”
Once accepted by the inspector, a voter number prints out and the voter immediately gets a ballot.
Deputy Clerk Alene Houser has been training the 70 or so poll workers on the new system.
“We chose to do it because of the efficiencies it affords us. I think it’s going to be a much quicker process for a voter. We’re able to upload all of the results to the statewide system, so we don’t have to do data entry,” Houser said. “Because it walks the election inspector through the process, we don’t have to worry so much about training for all the detail that’s involved.”
Badger Books can also be used to register someone at any station, but Monona officials will direct people to a specific station to register to keep the lines moving.
“We always urge voters to please register ahead of time,” Andrusz said. “You will save a lot of time for yourself and your co-voters.”
The machines cost the city about $18,000 and are expected to last for at least seven years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.