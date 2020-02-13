A rundown part of Monona is slowly rising from the ashes, with two of three phases of Yahara Commons now fully complete and plans being finalized for the third and final phase.
Officials met Tuesday, Feb. 11, for a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the avid hotel, 900 W. Broadway.
“As you all know, prior to this project and the one next door (The Current), this corner of Monona had fallen into disrepair, to put it mildly,” said Bill Morgan of the Monona East Side Business Alliance. “It was comprised of a vacant building, a crumbling parking lot and generally an eyesore, and not at all the vibrant and vital image that is projected by this project.”
The first phase was The Current, an apartment building with several businesses attached. The hotel is the second phase, although it was originally supposed to be the third and final phase. The last phase is a second apartment building that will be build north of the hotel on Bridge Road.
“We started this about seven years ago, this meaning the entire development, with doing some ‘What ifs?’,” said Tom Stolper, chairman of Monona Community Development Authority. “We stood under a tent out here a year and a half ago for a groundbreaking. Nobody does these kinds of projects by themselves. These are collective efforts, and the collective wisdom of the folks on the CDA is very, very valuable.”
Monona Mayor Mary O’Connor, like the other speakers at the event, expressed appreciation for the many people who helped make the development a reality. Among those she singled out were Sonja Kruesel and Pat Marsh, the former city planner and administrator, respectively, who were in on the ground floor of the project. Both now work in similar roles for the city of Fitchburg.
“This is really wonderful news that this hotel kind of – I don’t want to say fall in our lap, because that didn’t really happen – but it was great to have avid and Kinseth decide to come here,” O’Connor said. “This has truly been a group effort.”
Adam DeLange, IHG, director of brand and commercial performance for avid hotels and Atwell Suites, talked of the newness of the hotel brand.
“Avid hotel is a brand new hotel brand,” he said. “We opened our first avid hotel in August of 2018, and this is only the sixth avid hotel on Earth.”
He said IHG will have 40-45 avid hotels up and running by the end of the year, and contracts are in place to open more than 200 in North America in the next few years.
“We’re growing very quickly, but what a great place to start and build our foundation right here in Monona,” he said.
Yahara Commons is being developed by Galway Companies, owned by Steve Doran and Aaron Kostichka.
Bruce Kinseth, vice president of Kinseth Hospitality, the builder of the hotel, said he first met with Doran about three years when he Doran pitched the idea of a hotel to him.
“We talked about what could happen at this site,” Kinseth said. “Steve painted his picture of what he felt was going to happen on the overall development … I drove around, looked at all the buildings, looked at the restaurant concept, and I think it’s been a home run for the city of Monona.”
