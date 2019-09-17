A bicycle vs. car crash in the early hours of Saturday, Sept. 14, resulted in the death of the female bicyclist, Monona police said.
The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office identified the woman as Kay Larson, 58, of Fitchburg.
Larson was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. A forensic autopsy was completed at the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office on Sunday, Sept. 15. Preliminary results of the autopsy confirm that Larson died from injuries sustained in the traffic crash.
At 1:39 a.m., Monona officers responded to the crash site on West Broadway over the Yahara River bridge. A woman had been struck by a car while riding her bicycle eastbound on West Broadway.
Witnesses stated that just prior to the crash the woman was riding erratically in and out of traffic. Lifesaving measures were attempted, but the woman died from her injuries, police said.
The driver of the vehicle, a 17-year-old Monona resident, was taken into custody and later released.
Monona police were assisted by the State Patrol, Dane County Sheriff’s Office and the Town of Madison Police Department. West Broadway was shut down following the crash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.