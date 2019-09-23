The Friends of the Monona Public Library will host their annual book and bake sale the weekend of Oct. 12-13 at the library, 1000 Nichols Road.
Members can shop from 9-10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, and people can become a member at the event to ensure early shopping. Regular hours will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. that day.
On Sunday, Oct. 13, the hours will be from 1-3 p.m., which will feature a $5 bag sale.
Items for sale include children’s books, adult fiction and nonfiction, music CDs and DVDs. Proceeds benefit the library.
