Freshman Morgan Heilman was responsible for two of the Monona Grove High School girls swimming team’s four victories Saturday, Sept. 28, as the Silver Eagles finished second to Stoughton in the Eagle Jay Invitational at Jefferson.
Stoughton had 527 team points with MG taking runner-up with 492. Lodi was third with 414, and host Jefferson-Cambridge had 406.
As for Heilman, she finished first in the 200-individual medley with a time of 2:20.19 and was the winner in the 100-backstroke by completing the distance in 1:02.97.
Senior Mary O’Malley also earned a victory for MG in the 100-butterfly with a time of 1:06.48. The Silver Eagles 400-freestyle relay team also had a first-place finish in 3:54.06.
The Silver Eagles participate in a swimming invitational Saturday, Oct. 5, at Waunakee with events scheduled for 11 a.m. Aside from host Waunakee, other competing schools will include Baraboo, Holmen, Lodi, Menomonie, River Valley and Stoughton.
