To the editor,
A C-SPAN channel recently carried a distinguished panel’s testimony on the abortion issue. And the usual crowd was there – physicians from Planned Parenthood clinics, and happy, proud mothers who tell their now-familiar, true stories of how they, once merely would-be moms, were then counselled by physicians to get abortions. Because their embryos/unborn-children would certainly arrive stillborn, and their own well-being would then be seriously endangered. Perhaps unto death. Or something like that.
But, as their testimony always continues, these truly – indeed, truly – brave, faithful women chose to continue with the pregnancy, and that choice resulted in the birth of a perfectly happy, healthy child. Who, typically, is then present in the hearing room, and s/he is then asked to stand, so that all of us can see that s/he is now a teenager, and the very picture of good health. Or something like that.
Fine. And we’re all truly, appropriately inspired by such a joyous outcome. And we’re pleased that that mother made the choice that she did. But there’s one thing that bothers me about these, well, show-and-tell testimonials. Namely …
Why are they presented? I mean: in that adumbrated, stand-alone fashion. For, when one is presented, in front of lawmakers, what clearly-stated, salient, public-policy recommendation is being proffered? If there is one in the witness’ mind, it seems never to be made explicit. There’s no conclusion, no recommendation. So that only the vivid, dramatic, uplifting presentation lingers.
Anyway, to make my question clearer, I’ll offer a possible, admittedly absurd, answer to the question I ask: “The recommended public-policy proposal is: Obstetricians, acting on solid evidence of profound fetal distress, who strongly recommend an abortion, should be ignored. The pregnancy must continue on, in hopes of a successful outcome.”
Well, OK – and I hope that the reader will excuse my impudence in even suggesting it – but, if that’s not the suggestion to be advanced, again, my question is: What is it?
Dick Behling
Cottage Grove
