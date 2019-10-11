GiGi’s Playhouse Madison received a $15,000 grant from Madison Community Foundation to help fund its career development program, GiGi Prep.
GiGi Prep programs are progressive learning programs for adults, compromised of modular programs that meet multiple times each week for six to 10 weeks.
The program has an emphasis on building communication skills, money management, customer service skills, team building and wellness. This program is an application-based program with high expectations to motivate adults with Down syndrome.
