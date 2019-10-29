Dane County is lifting its slow, no wake order on Lake Mendota effective at noon Wednesday, Oct. 30.
Lake Mendota had been under a slow, no wake order since Oct. 3 due to heavy rains. Recent drier weather has helped lake levels decline.
Slow, no wake orders remain in effect for lakes Monona, Waubesa and Kegonsa, which the Dane County Sheriff's Office is continuing to enforce.
Boaters are reminded that all lakes in the Yahara Chain have permanent, year-round 200-feet from shore slow, no wake restrictions.
Navigational and hazard buoys have been removed from all lakes for the winter.
