The 35thannual chili festival and cookoff will highlight the Monona Fall Festival the weekend of Friday, Oct. 18, through Sunday, Oct. 20.
Sponsored by the Monona Grove Business Men’s Association, the chili event offers attendees a variety of chili to sample. A full concession stand with brats, beer and soda will also be offered.
All events but one take place at Winnequah Park.
Kick off the fall festival Friday, Oct. 18, with live music from The Whiskey Farm, food carts and craft beer sales, all from 6-9 p.m.
On Saturday, Oct. 19, get the day started at 10 a.m. with the Hoot Hoot Hustle, a 5k run and 1-mil walk that benefits the Winnequah School PTO and the Monona Parks and Recreation Department.
The Madison Monona Lioness Club will host an arts and craft fair from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and the chili cookoff will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.,
The only event not at the park will be the Monona Pie Party held at the adjacent Monona Community Center. Sample pies, or buy a slice of the entire pie. Proceeds benefit the Monona-based Playtime Productions Children’s Theatre. The pie party will be held from 1-4 p.m. Admission is $10 per person or $20 per family.
Sunday, Oct. 20, is the traditional family fun day, held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Free attractions include live music, bouncy pop hop races, jugglers, a pedal tractor pull, a cow milking contest, hay bale maze, a children’s obstacle course and hay wagon rides.
For more information, contact the Monona Parks & Recreation Department at 222-4167.
