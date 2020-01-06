A five-goal deficit in the first period proved to be too much for the Monona Grove High School boys hockey team to overcome as it fell to visiting Oregon 6-1 in a Jan. 4 Badger South Conference game at Hartmeyer Arena in Madison.
Five Panthers scored goals – all even strength – in the first period, including Colton Eyers, Nick Brien, Kyle Rohrer, Joe Roemer and Adam Franken. In the second period, Jacob Cameron added to Oregon’s lead with a short-handed goal at 3:30 to increase the lead to 6-0.
Monona Grove’s Trevor Ogden ended the shutout with an even-strength goal at 1:23 of the third period.
While neither team scored on the power play, Oregon had four opportunities with the extra skater as MG was whistled for 13 penalty minutes.
Senior Andrew Gilbertson stopped 35-of-41 shots in net for the Silver Eagles (4-4 overall, 2-3 in conference).
Monona Grove plays 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, against Middleton at the Capitol Ice Arena.
The Cardinals have a record of 7-6 including 5-2 in the Big Eight Conference. Brooks Kalschuer leads the team with nine goals and 10 assists for 19 points, and goaltender Noah Hogan has a save percentage of .902.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.