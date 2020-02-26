Devin Renner is now occupying the chair of executive director of the Monona East side Business Alliance.
Renner began his duties Monday, March 2. Kristie Schilling, the previous executive director, left a new career in October 2019.
“My family and I have had the chance to live in a few different parts of the Madison area over the years. Monona is above and beyond our favorite,” Renner said. “It’s a great town with an eclectic business community, a local government that’s truly dedicated to its residents. It’s an all-around amazing place to live and raise a family.”
Renner has 15-plus years of marketing experience, and since moving to Madison nearly a decade ago, he has also been a part of several boards and chambers throughout the community along with volunteering with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Dane County.
Most recently, he spent the past five years at director of sales and marketing with True Coffee Roasters. He has lived in Monona two years.
“MESBA is already a great organization, I’m really looking forward to adding to that legacy,” he said.
Bill Morgan, president of the MESBA board of directors, said Renner was the ideal choice among the candidates who applied for the job.
“We feel that his marketing experience, strong approach to advocacy and involvement with local chambers, associations and nonprofits will help keep MESBA on a path of success and growth with our members, partnerships, city, and community,” Morgan said. “With his leadership, proven track record and ability to develop positive relationships easily, Devin is uniquely positioned to represent MESBA well.”
Renner will be working with Keri Braithwaite, membership and events director.
“I have found Devin to be approachable, a great listener, along with an arsenal of fresh and creative ideas that will benefit our members and community greatly,” Braithwaite said. “His marketing and broadcasting/social media background will be a huge asset.”
The third position at MESBA, that of communications coordinator, is vacant. Mike Grunder recently resigned, and no announcement has been made about a replacement.
