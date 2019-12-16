Madison Public Library’s Pinney Library, currently located at an interim space at 211 Cottage Grove Road, will close to the public at 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16. The library will remain closed during the move to the new library on 516 Cottage Grove Road and will reopen to the public at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 12, with an official ribbon cutting ceremony and resumption of regular service hours.
A grand opening weekend will follow from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 14, and 1-5 p.m. Sunday, March 15.
During the closure, items normally held for customers at the Pinney Library will move to the Hawthorne Library at 2707 E. Washington Ave., and phones will be answered by other libraries with a short down time. Further details about the closure, temporary service changes, and grand opening events will be announced in late January.
“The Pinney Library is a much needed asset to the east side, and the space design and service planning came about from an intensive community planning process,” library director Greg Mickells said. “The expanded Pinney Library will allow us to serve more of the east side community and meet demand for meeting spaces, technology, library resources and expertise.”
The new Pinney Library is in a 20,000-square-foot space in Ruedebusch Development & Construction’s Royster Corners mixed use development at Cottage Grove Road and Dempsey Road. Construction on the building began in the spring 2018. Tri-North Builders will complete the interior construction in January.
The new Pinney Library at Royster Corners features expanded seating and meeting spaces; improved spaces for children and teens, including a PlayLab space for young children ages 0-5; an outdoor space for events and programs; updated technology; a studio for hands-on maker projects; a quiet reading area; permanent public art installations and temporary display space; and a drive-through book drop. The library will be a model building for sustainability, seeking LEED Silver certification achieved through energy efficiency measures, including geothermal energy, and use of energy efficient lighting and mechanical systems. The project also includes use of sustainable materials including locally harvested ash trees, and encourages biking and use of public transportation.
“Sustainability is very much a part of our process when putting together beautiful new spaces like the new Pinney Library. It’s important to our work in the Engineering Division as a whole,” engineering division project manager Amy Scanlon said. “In addition to the vibrant colors, interesting spaces, and latest technology and resources in the new Pinney Library, the sustainable features we’re proud of include the use of geothermal energy, efficient lighting and natural daylighting, and the use of reclaimed urban wood in the interior finishes.”
Tickets are now on sale for the Love the Library Grand Opening Gala event planned for 6-10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29.
The gala will be the first glimpse of the completed project, and the event will include food stations, beer and wine provided by east side restaurants, breweries and other businesses; musical entertainment by Angela Puerta, Leotha Stanley and Friends, and Lynda & The Zeros; an online silent auction, and more.
Individual tickets are $175, or purchase a two-ticket community sponsor package for $500. Purchase online at mplfoundation.org.
Madison Public Library Foundation is responsible for raising $1.6 million toward the $10 million project. The gala and other fundraising efforts will help to raise $175,000 still needed to meet that goal.
“Individuals, corporations and foundations have all been incredibly generous to support the new Pinney Library facility, programs and endowment. The foundation is excited to be part of creating a new library with much more community space on the east side of Madison,” said Jenni Jeffress, Madison Public Library Foundation executive director.
