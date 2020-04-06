Closed for almost a year now, the Shopko building and lot at 2101 W. Broadway, Monona, is now for sale.
Owned by the Jeanine Landsinger MV Trust and the Georges Marie-Victoire Trust of Reno, Nevada, the 10.52-acre site has an asking price of $5.5 million.
This site was the first Dane County airport and the first commercial airport in Dane County.
Online Dane County tax records show the land is valued at $2,232,400, the building is valued at $3,987,600, and the total assessed value is $6,220,000. Taxes in 2019 were $135,064.23.
The building itself is almost 98,000 square feet, plus almost 22,000 square feet of mezzanine space, according to Key Commercial Real Estate LLC of Madison, the listing agency. Zoning would allow for the creation of two outlots, as well as the use of the store and parking lot.
The two-floor building was built in 1981.
Shopko filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy last year, and the Monona store closed May 5.
