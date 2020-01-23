Landmark Services Cooperative (LSC) announced the winners of its annual scholarships. The cooperative recently presented 15 scholarships of $750 each to a group of local high school seniors and collegiate students pursuing post-secondary education.
Scholarships were awarded during Landmark’s annual scholarship recipient luncheon attended by recipients and their parents as well as Landmark staff and members of the board of directors, Jan. 9 at The Oaks Golf Course in Cottage Grove.
“We are proud to invest in the future of agriculture. It is a pleasure to help students along their academic journey. By awarding scholarships, we are able to set students on a path to success,” said Jon Prochnow, vice chairman of LSC.
The scholarship program encourages academic, professional and leadership development.
Scholarship winners are Annika Bernstein of Brodhead, Madison Calvert of Cuba City, McKenzie Calvert of Cuba City, Katherine Eugster of Stoughton, Dylan Horstmeyer of Marshall, Karigan Hunter of Markesan, Hunter Huschitt of Monroe, Allison Lund of Cambridge, Emma McNally of Milton, Molly Olstad of Stoughton, Isaac Ripp of Waunakee, Ashlyn Sarbacker of Edgerton, Simon Shelley of Deerfield and Aleya Stibbe of Richland Center.
Landmark has awarded 380 scholarships totaling $257,100 to date to students since 1989.
Recipients were selected from a pool of applicants based on cumulative GPA, leadership, scholastic achievement, extracurricular activities, personal motivation, and academic and career goals. All members and employees of Landmark Services Cooperative and their children attending four-year universities, two-year technical programs or short courses and high school seniors planning for post-secondary education were eligible to apply for the awards.
