To the editor,
Japan is a very non-diverse place. Ninety-nine percent of the population is Japanese. Their official language is Japanese. Japan has a population of 127 million people and is roughly the size of California. Eighty percent of the population lives in urban areas. Currently, Japan is being hit by a huge typhoon. We should care about this, because Japan is a huge exporter of fish, and sushi prices will rise if Japan can’t export.
Joseph Binzley
Monona
