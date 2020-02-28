Monona residents are invited to attend a candidate social for Monona City Council candidate Kristie Schilling from 12:30-2 p.m. Sunday, March 8, at True Coffee Roasters, 800 W. Broadway.
This is a chance to meet Schilling, bring questions and feedback on what the city is doing right, what could be better, and talk about what concerns are as a resident of the city.
Election day is Tuesday, April 7.
