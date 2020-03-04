Residents are invited to potentially become a part of history by making suggestions for the name of the elementary school that will be built in Cottage Grove.
The design phase of the school is coming to a close, and ground is expected to be broken in spring with an opening anticipated in the fall of 2021.
An ad hoc Monona Grove School Board committee was created late last year to offer a recommendation to the board. All submitted names will be shared with this committee, which is expected to make its recommendation in the summer.
Suggestions will be accepted through Thursday, March 19. For more information or to submit a name electronically, go to www.mononagrove.org/welcome/schoolnaming.
The interior of the building is designed around the theme “habitat,” and the school’s three grade wings will have materials and colors that reflect three of the natural habitats found in the area: woodlands, wetlands and grasslands.
Names can reflect Cottage Grove history, geographical features or other characteristics of the community.
Board policy allows school facilities to be named after a person but such designations should be reserved only for those individuals who have made a significant contribution to the development of education generally, the district in particular or the well-being of the district, community, state or nation.
Any district employee to be honored this way must be either deceased or no longer employed by the district for at least three years.
Other considerations for potential names include:
– Will it endure time without controversy?
– Can it be confused with other regional school names?
– Is it aligned with the mission and vision?
– Does it avoid political controversy?
– Check the name in other languages. Does it translate OK?
– Is it offensive in any way?
– Is it easily pronounced?
– Is the acronym appropriate?
– Does it represent the geographical area that it is being built as well as topography?
The committee and board will not consider duplicate names that already exist in the district or names of living individuals.
