Thursday, July 25
10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Blooming Butterflies exhibit through Sunday, Aug. 11, Olbrich Botanical Gardens, 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison. $8 for those 13 and older, $5 for children 3-12 and free for children 2 and younger. Olbrich members can attend at no cost.
6-9 p.m., Music on the Lake series with The Lower 5th, East Side Club, 3735 Monona Drive. Tickets at https://musiconthelakemonona.com.
6 p.m., Music in the Grove, free family-friendly outdoor music performance series. Food options available from volunteer groups and local businesses. Dublin Park, Cottage Grove.
7 p.m., Back Porch Concert featuring Middleton Jazz Band, Dean House, 4718 Monona Drive. Tour the Dean House for $3 beginning at 5:30 p.m.
Saturday, July 27
10-11:30 a.m., bird and nature outing, Free, naturalist-led, family friendly walk from Aldo Leopold Nature Center into Edna Taylor Conservation Park. Meet at ALNC lobby or on back deck. Call 698-0104 for more information.
Sunday, July 28
9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monona Farmers’ Market, Ahuska Park, 400 E. Broadway.
Thursday, Aug. 1
8 a.m., Cottage Grove communitywide garage sales. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., food tent at Ace Hardware parking lot, West Cottage Grove Road and Main Street. Sponsored by the Cottage Grove Lioness Club.
10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Blooming Butterflies exhibit through Sunday, Aug. 11, Olbrich Botanical Gardens, 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison. $8 for those 13 and older, $5 for children 3-12 and free for children 2 and younger. Olbrich members can attend at no cost.
6 p.m., Music in the Grove, free family-friendly outdoor music performance series. Food options available from volunteer groups and local businesses. Dublin Park, Cottage Grove.
7 p.m., Back Porch Concert featuring Front Porch String Band (ukuleles), Dean House, 4718 Monona Drive. Tour the Dean House for $3 beginning at 5:30 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 2
8 a.m., Cottage Grove communitywide garage sales. Sponsored by the Cottage Grove Lioness Club.
10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., brat and corn feed (also serving hot dogs, chili dogs, chips, soda), Market Place Shopping Center, sponsored by Cottage Grove Area Historical Society. Free delivery on orders of $20or more, call 886-6108.
Saturday, Aug. 3
8 a.m., Cottage Grove communitywide garage sales. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., food tent at Ace Hardware parking lot, West Cottage Grove Road and Main Street. Sponsored by the Cottage Grove Lioness Club.
Sunday, Aug. 4
9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monona Farmers’ Market, Ahuska Park, 400 E. Broadway.
Thursday, Aug. 8
10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Blooming Butterflies exhibit through Sunday, Aug. 11, Olbrich Botanical Gardens, 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison. $8 for those 13 and older, $5 for children 3-12 and free for children 2 and younger. Olbrich members can attend at no cost.
5:30 p.m., ice cream social sponsored by the Historic Blooming Grove Historical Society, Dean House, 4718 Monona Drive.
6-9 p.m., Music on the Lake series with Kelsey Miles, East Side Club, 3735 Monona Drive. Tickets at https://musiconthelakemonona.com.
7 p.m., Back Porch Concert featuring Down from the Hills Bluegrass Band, Dean House, 4718 Monona Drive.
Sunday, Aug. 11
9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monona Farmers’ Market, Ahuska Park, 400 E. Broadway.
10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Blooming Butterflies exhibit ends today, Olbrich Botanical Gardens, 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison. $8 for those 13 and older, $5 for children 3-12 and free for children 2 and younger. Olbrich members can attend at no cost.
Tuesday, Aug. 13
5-7:30 p.m., National Night Out Against Crime, Winnequah Park. Free. Sponsored by Monona police, fire, and parks and recreation departments. Games, demonstrations, vehicles, helicopters, K-9 officer, bouncy houses, food carts.
5-7:30 p.m., Friends of the Monona Senior Center Summer Concert Series, Winnequah Park. Food carts available. Music by Lynda & The Zeros begins at 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 14
10-11:30 a.m., Monona Area Memory Café, a supportive environment to do an activity, socialize and enjoy a snack, for individuals who experience memory loss and their caregivers, sponsored by Heritage Monona, at Monona Public Library.
