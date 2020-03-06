Aldo Leopold Nature Center’s unique and celebration of the season – maple syrup season –offers a blend of indoor and outdoor activities found nowhere else in the area.
Stations throughout the nature center grounds in Monona will lead visitors – at their own pace – through the history and science of maple syruping in Wisconsin and beyond. Visitors will learn when and how to tap trees for sap and can enjoy free samples of Wisconsin maple syrup and real maple cream.
Maple ice cream sundaes will be available for a small fee.
Events will be held from 1-4 p.m. Sunday, March 29.
Activities include tasting real maple syrup sap, maple syrup trivia, learning how maple syrup is made, touring the rustic Children’s Shack, discovering the legend behind the first maple syrup, trying pioneer tools and imagining farm life in the 1800s and watching maple syrup cooking demonstrations.
The event is free and open to the public. Limited parking is available at the nature center, 330 Femrite Drive, and free parking is available two blocks away at Ahuska Park, 400 E. Broadway, with a free shuttle that will run every 15 minutes.
For more information, visit www.aldoleopoldnaturecenter.org or call216-0404, ext. 1.
