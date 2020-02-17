The Knights of Columbus Council 7775 will hold an all-you-can-eat fish fry from 4:30-7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 434 N. Main St., Cottage Grove.
The all-you-can-eat menu will include baked and deep-fried cod, macaroni and cheese, baked potatoes, green beans, coleslaw, beverages and dessert.
Carryouts will be available.
Tickets are $11 for adults, $10 for seniors, $6 for children 6-12 and free for children 5 and younger.
