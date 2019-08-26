Ace Apartments, slated for 4602 Cottage Grove Road, Madison, was recently awarded federal tax credits to create 59 units of affordable housing. said Kathryne Auerback, executive director of Movin’ Out Inc.
Movin’ Out will provide 70 units of housing, 59 of which would be affordable. Commonwealth Companies, based in Fond du Lac, will be the development partner for the project.
Section 42 tax credits are awarded annually through the Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority and can account for the majority of a project's development cost. The $18.5 million Ace Apartments project will receive $10 million in tax credits over 10 years.
The credits were previously slated for the Heartland Housing permanent supportive housing project at 1202 S. Park St. Heartland Housing recently returned the credits after deciding to pull out of the project, and those credits were then redistributed to the Ace Apartments, along with some remaining unallocated 2019 credits. The Ace project was chosen because it was the highest scoring application that did not receive credits, said Sean M. O'Brien, director of commercial lending at WHEDA.
Madison’s Affordable Housing Fund was created in 2014 with the goal of creating 1,000 affordable units in five years. Local commitments from sources like the AHF make project applications more competitive in the WHEDA scoring system.
The project will include 10,000 square feet of first-floor commercial space, to be leased by Options in Community Living for 15 years. The affordable housing units would be limited to tenants making 30 percent, 50 percent, 60 percent and 80 percent of the Dane County median income.
The project will also host 14 supportive units for households including a veteran or individual with a disability.
The project still must go through the city land use approval process to receive a conditional use permit, O’Keefe said. The project is still working on securing additional funds, but hopes construction could begin by the spring of 2020, Auerback said.
Movin’ Out is headquartered at Royster Corners in the Pinney Lanes Apartments, a 70-unit affordable housing complex similar to the Ace proposal that opened in early 2016.
