Madison Area Mechanical & Sheet Metal Contractors Association (MSC) and Steamfitters Local 601 will host the 32nd annual Heat’s On event Saturday, Oct. 19.
More than 60 area steamfitters will volunteer a day of labor to inspect and service heating systems in 60 qualified veterans’ homes throughout Dane County. Trucks and equipment used for the day are donated by local union heating contractors, and replacement parts are donated by area suppliers.
“Our veterans have laid their life on the line for our freedom; the least we can do is come over, clean their furnace and make sure everything is running properly,” said Brad Werlein, president of General Heating and Air Conditioning. “We jump at the chance to volunteer for Heat’s On. Meeting and hearing stories from our veterans is the highlight of our year.”
To receive free maintenance, recipients must be a veteran homeowner or a surviving spouse, be a Dane County resident and have a gas furnace.
Heat’s On is seeking requests for veteran homeowners to receive free furnace maintenance during this year’s event. Those interested in having Heat’s On check their furnace should contact one of the sponsoring organizations by Wednesday, Oct. 9.
Sponsoring groups are the Dane County Veteran Service Office (CVSO), 608-266-4158; Madison VA Hospital – Patient Education Resource Center, 608-280-2031; and MSC office, Kim Chacos, 608-288-1414 or kim.chacos@mechanicalindustries.org.
Homeowners who do not meet the criteria but would like to have their heating systems serviced can contact the MSC office for a union contractor referral.
Heat’s On has been serving Dane County residents since 1987 and has performed maintenance services on more than 2,500 furnaces.
“Furnaces are built to last many, many years, some even 30 years,” said Kendall Richards, president of All Comfort Services. “However, the lack of annual maintenance and dirty filters can shorten the life of a furnace very quickly. Heat’s On has not only saved hundreds of dollars for our veterans, but it has also saved lives, too.”
Two years ago, Heat’s On replaced the furnace of a World War II veteran in Monona who had been taken to the hospital twice with carbon monoxide poisoning. The leak in the furnace that was causing the poisoning was discovered and fixed by Heat’s On.
