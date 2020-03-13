For two decades, Cheri Krisher has been an active member of the Cottage Grove Chamber Commerce. On Friday, March 6, she was presented with the chamber’s Legacy Award at the group’s annual dinner.
“She had a vision to hold a holiday celebration that would keep people in Cottage Grove and was the founder of Christmas in the Grove in 2002,” said Amy Bauer, current chamber president. “As her successor of that event, I’ve had big shoes to fill to keep her vision growing and the holiday spirit alive right here in Cottage Grove. In 2019, she served as our first ever Christmas in the Grove parade marshal.”
Krisher held many leadership positions in the chamber in her 20 years, including time as president.
In 2017, she retired and took a year off from the chamber but rejoined in 2018.
“Not only has she been a tireless advocate for the chamber and the community but also for our military,” Bauer said. “She pioneered an effort to build our pride as Americans in Cottage Grove by having American flags line the streets.
“She has taught myself and several others the true definition of what ‘giving back’ truly means.”
Sarah Hurley, a lifelong resident of Cottage Grove, was honored as the Chamber Member of the Year.
She’s been active in the chamber for a number of years, first with her husband’s business and most recently through her own.
She has been leading the marketing efforts for the Chamber since 2015.
“She created the Cottage Grove First initiative, which encourages residents and chamber members to think about using a Cottage Grove business first for their purchase needs,” Bauer said. “She is our current marketing committee chairperson and pioneered efforts with Monona Grove High School to provide videos and marketing plans for chamber members.”
Hurley has also advocated Cottage Grove to Dane Buy Local and put on a joint presentation with American Marketing Association in the village.
The Community Member of the Year Award was presented to Dave Morrow, co-owner of SchoolGrounds Coffee House and David A Morrow Gallery.
A chamber member and a master carpenter, he has been community minded since before opening the business.
“He is and his business partner, Steve Cantly, have instituted ‘Steve Talks’ to feature STEM-related educational talks for the community,” Bauer said. “They continue to be innovative to bring great experiences to the Cottage Grove community. One of those experiences has been the Door County fish boil, which is bring bringing people from as far as Chicago.”
This past year, he instituted a coat drive for those who didn’t have proper winter outerwear.
The past two years, they were open on Christmas Day providing a holiday meal for anyone in the community,” Bauer said.
Morrow is known for greeting customers with a smile and hearty handshake. The coffee house also serves as venue for social events after hours.
