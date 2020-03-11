A trio of teenage boys was arrested by Monona police following a brief pursuit and a crash of the stolen vehicle in which they were in, according to a statement from the Monona Police Department.
At about 12:28 a.m. Wednesday, March 11, a Monona officer spotted a white Chevrolet Cobalt traveling at a high rate of speed westbound on the Beltline at South Towne Drive. A vehicle matching this description was reported stolen from Fitchburg earlier.
The officer caught up to the vehicle near Fish Hatchery Road and attempted to make a traffic stop. The vehicle attempted to elude the officer and after a short pursuit, it became disabled after striking a concrete barrier just west of Todd Drive.
Three juvenile occupants in the stolen vehicle were taken into custody without incident.
The male driver, a 14-year-old from Fitchburg, was arrested for operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent (driver), felony eluding and numerous traffic citations.
The two male passengers, a 15-year-old from Verona and a 14-year-old from Madison, were arrested for operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent (passenger).
All three were taken to the Juvenile Reception Center.
The Monona Police Department was assisted by the Town of Madison Police Department and deputies from the Dane County Sheriff’s Office.
