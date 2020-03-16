McKenna Warnock, a dominant force on the Monona Grove High School girls basketball and volleyball teams, got her women’s college basketball career off to a great start this season at the University of Iowa.
She appeared in 30 games during the 2019-20 season and averaged 8 points and 4.5 rebounds a game. Warnock had a field goal percentage of 51.3 percent, hit 44 percent of attempted 3-point shots and made 71 percent of her free throws.
Iowa ended its season with a 23-7 overall record and 14-4 in the Big Ten. The Hawkeyes won all 15 games of their home games.
Warnock’s best game was Jan. 26 when she led Iowa with 22 points and 10 rebounds in a 74-57 win over Michigan State. Five times she led the team or tied for the team lead in rebounds.
Warnock, who had numerous offers from colleges to play women’s basketball, signed a letter of intent to attend Iowa in November 2018.
The 6-foot-1 Warnock scored 2,311 points in her high school basketball career at Monona Grove and averaged 26 points in 89 contests. She is currently the school’s all-time leading scorer among all boys and girls players. She was named Wisconsin’s Miss Basketball after leading the Silver Eagles to a 20-3 overall record and the Badger South Conference championship with a 12-2 record.
Warnock was elected unanimously to the All-Badger South Conference first team in all four years at Monona Grove.
She was also an accomplished volleyball player for the Silver Eagles with all-conference first team selections in her sophomore, junior and senior years, and second-team recognition as a freshman.
