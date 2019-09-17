The Monona Parks and Recreation Board is recommending Grand Crossing be the name for the new city park in the Yahara Commons development.
The Sept. 10 decision was made after the board considered three other names as well: Inland Park, City Park and 3rd Lake Crossing.
The name derives from a reference in the book “Monona in the Making” to historical significance of the area and reference to site used by Native Americans. It also describes the stately appearance of the park, said Jake Anderson, parks and recreation director.
In accordance with city policy on the naming of new parks, there is a 30-day public input period, where officials will collect comments on the proposed name. Feedback can be submitted on the city’s website at mymonona.com or by email to Anderson at janderson@ci.monona.wi.us.
Feedback will be shared with the Monona City Council as whether to adopt the recommended name or choose a different name for the park.
The park will be dedicated in a 1 p.m. ceremony Sunday, Oct. 6. Former Myaor Bob Miller, who was instrumental in forming the basis for the Yahara Commons development, is expected to attend.
Concession stand, shelter lease
In related news, the Monona City Council voted Monday on a lease agreement for the park’s accompanying shelter and concession stand, known as Lower Deck. It will be a 50-year lease as stipulated in the developer’s agreement with Galway Companies.
Lower Deck will operate in ways similar to those in other city parks: no commercial activities except for equipment and sporting goods rentals, and sales of food, non-alcoholic drinks and short-term rentals of the premises for events and programming.
Except in these limited circumstances, the shelter and concession stand cannot compete with current or future businesses in the development.
Buck & Homey’s has exclusive use in the building for a sit-down restaurant that offers alcohol and beer. Future restaurants cannot serve alcohol, and sales of beer and wine are permitted only if an insignificant part of the business.
Forage Kitchen has the exclusive use for the sale of fast casual grain bowls, salads, kombucha and fresh pressed juices.
True Coffee has the exclusive use for the sale of coffee and pastries.
The tenant exclusives for Forage Kitchen and True Coffee will not apply to the space occupied by Buck & Honey’s.
The Outlet Mound at the junction of Midwood and Ridgewood Avenues in Monona, Wisconsin, is the largest of a group of 19 conical, oval, and linear mounds originally located at this site. The sole surviving mound, it was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2003.
The mound is near what was once the “Grand Crossing” of several indian trails and the yahara river at its outlet from lake Monona.
