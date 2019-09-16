Facing some tough competition at the Saturday, Sept. 14, Mount Horeb Invite, the Monona Grove High School volleyball team came away with two wins and two losses.
The Silver Eagles fell in the semifinal round to Madison Edgewood 25-15, 25-19 and dropped a two-set decision to host Mount Horeb 25-22, 25-18 despite six kills from Jadee Christiansen, 10 digs from Annika Rasmussen and Alyssa Smith, and 13 assists from Jada Braun.
Monona Grove had better luck against Niagara with a 25-16, 25-10 victory. Christiansen had nine kills, Rasmussen contributed 16 digs, and Braun served up 22 assists.
The Silver Eagles also took a two-set win over Madison East, 25-10, 25-11. Braun had three aces and 15 assists, Christiansen pounded six kills and Rasmussen had nine digs.
Monona Grove’s overall record is 11-8 and 1-2 in the Badger South Conference. The team hosts Oregon on Thursday, Sept. 19, with the first serve scheduled for 7 p.m.
Milton 3, MG 0
After taking care of Stoughton the previous week in its Badger South Conference season opener, Monona Grove found Milton to be a tougher challenge on Thursday Sept. 12.
The Red Hawks outkilled the Silver Eagles 34-23 and served up 13 aces in a 25-12, 25-14, 26-24 win at Monona Grove. Alyssa Majewski led MG with seven kills and four blocks, Christiansen had 16 digs and seven kills, Mady Davis-Troller had 15 digs and Braun recorded 21 assists in the loss.
