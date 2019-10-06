Brady Kiillerlain once again proved to be an unstoppable force when the Monona Grove High School football team traveled to Oregon for a Badger South Conference football duel Friday, Oct. 4.
The 5-foot-11, 175-pound senior scored all three of his team’s touchdowns and rushed for 229 yards as the Silver Eagles triumphed over the Panthers 21-7.
Monona Grove, which plays Friday in its homecoming game against Fort Atkinson, is one win from becoming playoff eligible. The team is 3-4 overall but 3-2 in the conference with two games remaining. Four Badger South victories would put the Silver Eagles into the postseason.
It was the second consecutive start for sophomore quarterback Casey Marron, who completed 13-of-21 passes for 192 yards and rushed six times for 42 yards.
Henry Walsh and Kameron Reuter both caught four passes as the Silver Eagles gained 471 yards total offense.
Oregon scored first at the 6:45 mark of the first quarter on a 31-yard touchdown run by Austin Sanders, but it only took the Silver Eagles 69 seconds to tie the game as Killerlain sped into the end zone on a 39-yard run. Cuinn Larsh’s extra point tied the game 7-7.
The Silver Eagles took the lead for good less than a minute into the second quarter as Killerlain scored on an 11-yard gallop for a 14-7 advantage. A 2-yard run by Killerlain with 35 seconds left before halftime put MG out front 21-7 at halftime.
There was no scoring in the second half as Monona Grove’s offense and defense worked their game plans to precision.
Oregon quarterback Erik Victorson completed only 9-of-21 passes for 88 yards, and the Panthers running attack was limited to 65 yards.
Killerlain has now rushed 667 yards in four games with better than 8 yards a carry. He has scored 10 rushing touchdowns, seven in the last two games.
MG’s next opponent, Fort Atkinson, is 0-7 overall after losing to Madison Edgewood in overtime Friday 28-27. Running back Alec Courtier leads the team with 343 yards rushing and three touchdowns. Ryan Acosta has caught three touchdown passes.
Monona Grove has outscored the Blackhawks 95-7 in their last two meetings.
Friday’s kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
