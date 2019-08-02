TDS is installing fiber optic cable underground and on existing aerial poles within the public right-of-way throughout Monona.
This work is not being done by the city of Monona. Residents who see Diggers Hotline flags in their yards should not remove them.
Residents who see flags and markings in their yard and you have an underground watering system, fence or private power are urged to mark their lines with spray paint or flags and call TDS’ construction hotline at 855-259-8576.
Contractors will be working in street terraces, existing utility easements and public right-of-ways until the end of November. Crews will use drilling and plowing techniques that are designed to limit disruptions. However, there will be areas where digging is required. The contractors are required to restore all disturbed areas back to their original condition. If construction is interrupted due to winter weather, crews will return in the spring to complete cleanup efforts.
Residents with questions or concerns should call 855-259-8576.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.