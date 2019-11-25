The installation of new carpet in the upper level of the Monona Public Library will provide the library with a chance to hold a signature event – literally.
The library will be closed Thursday, Nov. 28, through Sunday, Dec. 1. Limited library services will be offered in the lower level of the library form Monday, Dec. 2, to Friday, Dec. 13.
But, as crews remove the existing carpet and the floor is bare before the new carpet is installed, people are invited to visit the upper level and add their signature to the floor.
Access to the upper level is by stairs or elevator.
“The idea for the signature event came from our adult services coordinator, Jenna Assmus, who did a similar event during her time at the Rio Community Library and their carpet project,” said Ryan Claringbole, library director. “It’s a great opportunity to include the community in this project and allow them to add their own mark to a building that is designed to serve them and their families.
“If you know where you sign it, you can always point to it and say, ‘That’s us right there!’”
People are invited to stop by and sign their name from 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, or from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5.
“The community is the foundation of what we do, and here’s your opportunity to literally add your name to your beautiful library,” according to a promotional email from the library.
