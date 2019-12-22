Senior Seanna Curran spent a very busy summer working on her basketball fundamentals for the Monona Grove girls team’s upcoming season. Her hard work is paying off.
Curran, a 5-foot-11 forward, scored 24 points including four shots from the 3-point arc as the host Silver Eagles blasted Milton 85-63 in a Dec. 19 Badger South Conference game.
Curran scored 15 points in the first half as the Silver Eagles jumped out to a 48-24 lead. She added nine points in the second half on three 3-point baskets as Monona Grove increased its lead to 64-34 with 12:19 left in the game.
After that, head coach Tyler Kuehl cleared his bench and gave the starters the rest of the night off. Milton lowered the lead to 78-59 with 3:29 remaining but couldn’t get closer.
Overall, Curran hit 9-of-13 shots from 2-point territory and was 4-of-6 from the arc. She also pulled down six rebounds and was credited with two assists.
Kuehl said Curran has improved immensely since her underclass years.
“She is a great testament to setting goals and working hard,” Kuehl said. “She was on the freshman team, and then worked hard all summer to make it to varsity. She has worked very hard on her outside shot. She has worked very hard to achieve her goals and it’s fun to watch.”
Curran said it is gratifying to see how her offseason work has led to positive results on the court.
“It’s fantastic,” Curran said. “I can see it paying off, and all the other girls are also working hard to get better. We are playing very well together.”
Junior point guard Peighton Nelson also had a strong game with 15 points on 7-of-11 shooting on 2-point field goals. Nelson also had four rebounds, four assists and two steals.
Junior Emma Goke also reached double figures with 13 points, two assists and three steals.
Monona Grove made 34-of-63 2-point attempts and hit 12-of-28 from the 3-point line.
Milton was led by Shelby Mack-Honold with 15 points and Alex Rodenberg with 12.
Monona Grove travels to McFarland on Dec. 27 for a non-conference match with tipoff scheduled for 5:45 p.m.
MG 72, Whitewater 47
Curran scored 21 points and pulled down seven rebounds as the Monona Grove High School girls basketball team defeated visiting Whitewater 72-47 in a Dec. 17 non-conference game.
The Silver Eagles led 28-26 at the half, but outscored the Whippets 44-21 in the second half to earn a runaway victory. Kuehl said the team passed better and increased the pace of the game in the second half.
Halle Olson hit four 3-point shots to end with 12 points, Taylor Moreau made three from the arc to end with 11, and Nelson scored seven points, grabbed 10 rebounds and dished out five assists.
Abby Grosinske led Whitewater with 20, and Kacie Carollo had 12.
