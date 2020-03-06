Melissa Sargent (D-Madison) announced details for a district engagement opportunity, for her candidacy for Wisconsin’s 16th Senate District.
Sargent will be at Java Cat Coffee, 3918 Monona Drive, Madison, from 9-10 a.m. Monday, March 9, and at Wildwood Café, 218 S. Forrest St., Stoughton, from 9-10 a.m. Wednesday, March 11.
Residents are invited to stop to meet Sargent and discuss issues of concern.
