The Monona Grove/McFarland boys wrestling co-op won two matches with pins and three others by decision but lost Jan. 3 to host Oregon 38-34 in a dual meet.
Connor Frasier at 182 pounds defeated the Panthers’ Tyler Wald in a fall at 5:12, and in the 220-pound bout, Guenther Switzer needed just 27 seconds to pin Oregon’s Lexi Verhage.
At 132 pounds, MGM’s Cade Rux earned a 9-1 major decision over Alex Vieaux, Zach Gunderson took a 7-1 decision over Seth Niday in the 152-pound match, and MGM’s 120-pound competitor Blare Wood defeated Dakota Brown 6-3.
The Panthers claimed two victories via pin, as 145-pounder Owen Heiser defeated Jonathan Schlaefer at 1:01, and 160-pound John Ruth pinned MGM’s Elijah Newman.
Oregon won one match in a technical fall as Nathan Hall topped Jedidiah Strait in the 195-pound bout and took one other in a decision as MGM’s Cole Weaver fell to Brandon Liddle at 126 pounds.
MGM was awarded victory via forfeit at 138 and 285 pounds, but Oregon earned wins through forfeits at 113 and 170 pounds.
The team’s next match is 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, against Monroe at Monona Grove High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.