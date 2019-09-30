Justice for a Cure will hold its annual kickoff event for October Breast Cancer Awareness Month at noon Friday, Oct. 4, at Winnequah Park in Monona.
The event will feature an honor guard presenting the flag, the national anthem and a short parade of law enforcement vehicles from around the area.
In the event of inclement weather, the event will be held at the Monona Public Library, 1000 Nichols Road.
Justice for a Cure was founded by Joan Kamholz, a retired Dane County sheriff’s deputy.
“In 2007, as I was planning my retirement from 30 years of law enforcement, I heard four words that changed my life forever, ‘You have breast cancer,’” she said. “My entire world came to a sudden halt. My joyous planning and excitement came to an end while I took on one more fight.”
She began Justice for a Cure in 2008 as a way for the law enforcement family to get more involved with the community by, educating, bringing awareness, supporting survivors and those going through their journey, honoring those died, and raising funds to support local cancer programs, and support cancer research to find the cures for cancer.
