The Monona Grove Board appointed Loreen Gage of Cottage Grove for the vacant seat on the school board.
Gage, appointed Tuesday, Sept. 17, will serve until April 2020, when an election will be held to complete the remaining year of a three-year term. The seat became vacant upon the death of school board member Jeff Simpson.
“Ms. Gage was an impressive candidate and is highly qualified,” school board President Andrew McKinney said. “I’m confident she will make an excellent addition to our board.”
Gage is the client services director at Housing Initiatives Inc., which provides housing and services for people in Dane County who have a severe and persistent mental illness and are experiencing homelessness because of the illness. She was formerly a special education teacher in Milwaukee and Chicago. Her three daughters attend Monona Grove schools.
“I am thrilled to accept this appointment and am eager to begin," Gage said. "As a former educator for 15 years, I hope to be an advocate and a resource for our students, our teachers and our district.”
In her application letter, Gage said she moved to Cottage Grove from Greendale in April and had recently changed careers from education to social services. She holds a bachelor’s degree in communication from UW-Parkside and a master’s degree in human services from Springfield College.
“I have had the pleasure of talking with other parents and members of the administrative team that have shared with me that MGSD is growing and making great strides to improve issues regarding students with disabilities, bullying, academics, safety issues and diversity issues,” she wrote. “As a woman of color, I value the district’s ability to work through these issues and continually make improvements.”
Like the other candidates’ letters, Gage’s was made available to the newspaper through an open records request.
Sixteen applicants sent in materials for consideration; 14 were interviewed after Kristy Nieto and Anne Shapiro withdrew their names from consideration.
“We are very grateful for the interest shown in this position,” said Monona Grove Superintendent Dan Olson. “Our community has always been supportive of our schools, and this was no different. Ms. Gage brings a wealth of experience and perspective. I believe the community will find her to be an effective and knowledgeable addition to our school board.
