The clutch hitting and pitching that kept the Cottage Grove Firemen alive in the Home Talent Night League playoffs came to an end Aug. 18 against the Cross Plains Businessmen.
Starter Shane Murphy, the head coach of the Marshall High School baseball team, recorded 14 strikeouts and allowed four hits to lead Cross Plains to a 4-0 win in the semifinal game.
Cottage Grove was hoping to get some revenge on Cross Plains, which beat the Firemen in the 2018 final four Sunday League round robin.
“We still had a bad taste in our mouth from last year,” team manager Pat Hawker said. “That was our approach and mindset going in. Unfortunately, we fell short.”
The Firemen, which beat Rio and Sauk Prairie in the first two playoff rounds, couldn’t crack the code on Murphy, who blended fast balls with off-speed pitches throughout the night.
“When we go through the first time in the batting order, you know you are going to have to make adjustments. You have to get your timing down,” Hawker said.
While it scored four runs, Cross Plains left 10 men on base including three innings with the bags loaded.
Firemen starter Al Dimmig put himself in a hole in the second inning as his throwing error and a Businessmen base hit put runners on first and third with one out.
After that next hitter fouled out to catcher Jacob Cates, Dimmig walked the next two hitters to force in Cross Plains’ first run.
Dimmig ran into more trouble in the third as a hit batsman and two walks loaded the bases again. Yet, he was able to get the next hitter to pop out to the second baseman Daniel Karlin-Kamin, and then Dimmig ended the inning on a come-backer to the mound.
But the Businessmen broke open the game in the fourth inning as Dimmig hit the leadoff man with a pitch and then allowed a run-producing double to put Cross Plains on top 2-0.
Dimmig was replaced by reliever Jordon Gomez, who allowed another double to put men on second and third. Gomez uncorked two wild pitches that allowed both runners to score.
While Murphy was on target with his pitches most of the time, he allowed two harmless walks in the fifth. In the sixth, he yielded a leadoff walk to Alan Myrold, who was eliminated on a double play ball by Graham Schroeder-Gasser.
Murphy struck out Karlin-Kamin and Anthony Bortz to lead off the seventh, yet Cates and Mitch Kelsey kept the game alive with base hits. Tanner Dahlhauser was called out on strikes to end the game.
Schroeder-Gasser said Murphy made good use of the strike zone to fool hitters.
“He pitched around the plate to me a lot,” he said. “He worked around the strike zone, and with 14 strikeouts, he made a lot of good pitches when he needed to.”
Hawker said it was frustrating to see his hitters have trouble with Murphy’s pitches, but he gave credit to the Cross Plains fire-baller for getting the job done.
“You have to tip your hat to (Murphy),” Hawker said. “He challenged us and said, ‘Here’s the ball. Let’s go.’”
Cross Plains only had four hits, but six walks and three hits batsmen gave it the base runners needed to score runs. Cottage Grove had only one runner reach third base.
The defeat gave the Firemen a night league record of 7-4.
The team won its first four regular season games but dropped three of four entering the postseason.
While Cottage Grove failed to make the Sunday League playoffs, Hawker said having a deep run in the night league postseason made it a fun year.
“The team continues to play with each other and have fun,” Hawker said. “And that’s whole idea: to have fun and enjoy the game you love playing.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.