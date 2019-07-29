A 35-year-old Wisconsin Dells man was arrested Saturday on a felony charge of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, ninth offense.
A Dane County sheriff’s deputy located a vehicle traveling westbound on Interstate 90 in the Town of Pleasant Springs at about 6:38 p.m. Saturday. The sheriff’s office reported several calls from other drivers reporting a car driving erratically.
Andrew A. Smejkal was subsequently arrested on the OWI charge and for having passengers younger than 16 in the vehicle.
He was taken to a local hospital where a blood draw was obtained through a warrant.
Smejkal was then booked into the Dane County Jail with additional charges of prohibited alcohol content and cited for expired driver’s license and expired plates.
The three minor children were released to other family members, with assistance from the Wisconsin State Patrol.
