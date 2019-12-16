PBS Wisconsin will broadcast highlights from this year’s Wisconsin School Music Association (WSMA) High School State Honors Concerts at 8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 30.
Recorded this fall at Overture Hall in Madison, the annual concerts feature some of the state’s most talented band, orchestra and choir performers from schools throughout Wisconsin.
PBS Wisconsin’s one-hour program will feature selections from more than 400 students from the State High School Honors Band, Orchestra, Mixed Choir and Treble Choir. Each ensemble will perform multiple selections in the program.
Started in 1967, the WSMA State Honors Music Project provides musically talented students with an opportunity to rehearse and perform with the nation’s finest conductors in a professional, highly disciplined setting.
Broadcast coverage of the 2019 State Honors Concerts is part of PBS Wisconsin’s multiyear Young Performers Initiative, which celebrates Wisconsin’s young artists and those who inspire them.
Video of the full concerts is available to stream now at pbswisconsin.org and on the PBS channel of Roku and other digital TV devices.
Wisconsin Public Radio (WPR) will carry coverage of the full concerts from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 29, on the NPR News/Classical Music Network. Find full schedule details at wpr.org.
