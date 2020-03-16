To the editor,
I wanted to let your readers know a little bit about someone who is running for school board who deserves serious consideration – Chris BonDurant.
I've known Chris for well over a decade as a parent, member of a school community and a friend. He is thoughtful, independent and kind. He cares about outcomes for every child. He believes everyone should have a seat at the table when it comes to the community. This is the strength he can bring to a school board. Chris is the guy who makes sure everyone is cared for. He is the first in the room for anything that helps our children and the last to shut off the lights. If that is the kind of devotion you want on your school board, I urge you to vote for Chris BonDurant.
Jody McIntyre
Madison
