Mid-November marks a major milestone for the Interstate 39/90 expansion project with the completion of a 20-mile section of the interstate between Highway AB just south of Madison and the Rock River bridges near Edgerton.
On Tuesday, Nov. 12, southbound I-39/90 opened to its final three-lane configuration within these limits. Weather-permitting, three lanes on I-39/90 northbound in Dane County are anticipated to open Thursday, Nov. 21. The speed limit within this section of interstate will be posted at 70 mph; however, motorists are advised to drive for conditions.
I-39/90 reconstruction and expansion continues from south of Edgerton to the Illinois state line until winter shutdown. The reduced speed limit of 60 mph is still in effect within these limits. Interstate work in the Janesville and Beloit areas is scheduled to be completed in fall 2021.
In addition, in late summer 2020, crews will begin reconstruction of I-39/90 through the core of the Highway 12/18 (Beltline) interchange near Madison. This work is also scheduled to be finished in fall 2021.
These dates and construction activities are weather dependent and subject to change.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.