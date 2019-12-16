To the editor,
Kudos to the Herald-Independent for publishing, in toto, the beautifully written, detailed letter, “Library can be cornerstone of village,” Dec. 12, 2019. My goodness! Were I to have a full measure of adequate humility, I would respond to it by offering an adequate response, “That goes for me, too!” Then to get back to watching NFL football, WPT and the C-SPAN channels.
But being only slightly less self-absorbed than our self-described, genius president, and believing that I have something to add, I’ll press on, by supplying an addendum to the letter, in robust support.
As many of you read, the author extols the many virtues that a community library affords its citizenry. A very lengthy, well-taken list, indeed, to which I’ll add yet another entry: an invaluable, living, breathing, highly-trained, professional asset. To wit:
A librarian is to a library what a concierge is to a hotel. And my experience with librarians goes well beyond being properly shushed on occasion! How often have I needed help in a hotel, and how more often have I been in need of assistance in a library? In each case, to get a prompt, helpful answer, or suggestion, to make my life much easier. Please allow this example.
Many years ago, when I was conducting some wonkish research in the University of Wisconsin library, I was in need of a past issue of an obscure journal. But, sadly, oddly, Bucky didn’t have it.
Well, OK, I understood, I guess, and I shouldn’t have been disappointed. But I was. And I must have expressed my grievance in a less-than-subtle, histrionic way! Then to be seen – I hope, not heard! – by a librarian. And cordial she then came over to disgruntled me. (How embarrassing!) But she was OK with all of that, because she had dealt with my pedantic ilk before! And, well, anyway, she was there to serve. So, I spilled the beans, for all the good that that would do!
Well, after about a 30-second of searching, she confirmed that the library did not have the journal that I needed. Then adding an unbelievable follow-up: “By when do you need that publication?” (Huh?) Well, long-story-short, I then learned of something called, “an inter-library-loan”! That individual libraries function, together, as consortiums (if that’s the right word).
Otherwise put, libraries are octopi: they have tentacles! Not only that, but librarians know how to use them! Thereby to serve their patrons ever better! BTW, a scant three days later, I had my resource, sent to me from where? Who knows? And at no cost!
In his oft-quoted, “She Dwelt” poem, William Wordsworth mourns the loss of his beloved Lucy, in the most powerful, and simplest way, imaginable. He writes: “ … she is in her grave, and, oh, the difference to me!”
So, now, in that spirit, if not in that brilliance, I think, not just of a potential loss, but also of a significant, possible gain. And not merely ones given to selfish me, but to the entire Cottage Grove community, and beyond.
Imagine, Dear Reader, that the Diane Wiedenbeck Memorial Library were now a common sight to all of us, for a full year since its inception. Being extensively used by our citizenry, and many others, in exactly the ways that the letterwrtier has mentioned. Might each of us then opine, albeit in mixed moods, and in respectful silence: “Our late, beloved bookmobile now serves another community, in the shadows, behind a building, and our beautiful, stately library – so socially, commercially, and intellectually valuable, as it is – is here! Here! Out, prominently, in the light of day! And, oh, the difference to us!”
Dick Behling
Cottage Grove
