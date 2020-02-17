Sophomore Cameron Tejeda will have his name attached to four events when the Monona Grove High School boys swimming team competes in the Feb. 21 WIAA Division 2 state tournament at the UW-Madison Natatorium.
Tejeda was part of the 200-yard medley relay that qualified for state after finishing sixth with a time of 1:43.10 in the Feb. 15 Baraboo sectionals. Tejeda will race with teammates sophomore Caleb Jondle, and juniors John McAllister and Eli Scott.
Tejeda will also appear in the 400-freestyle relay after MG took fourth place in the sectionals with a time of 3:23.20. Other swimmers for the Silver Eagles will include Jondle, Scott and sophomore Jonah Elfers.
Tejeda will also compete in two individual events including the 100-butterfly where he finished sixth in Baraboo with a time of 55.08 and the 100-backstroke where his time of 55.49 was good enough for fourth.
Other representatives for Monona Grove will include Jondle in the 500-freestyle. He placed fifth in the sectionals with a time of 5:05.20.
Elfers also qualified for the 100-backstroke after finishing sixth in 56.49.
Two Monona Grove divers will also be vying for a state title after surviving the sectional round. Senior Steven Blew took second with a score of 366.00, and freshman Gavin Larson was fourth with 294.35 points.
Monona Grove ended up with 236 points at sectionals to finish fifth among 10 teams. Madison Edgewood was first with 391, followed by Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights with 286.5, McFarland with 265.5 and Baraboo with 241.
The diving competition is scheduled for 2:30 p.m., and swimming will start at 6:30 p.m.
