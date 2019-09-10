Senior Ayden Gnewuch finished in 19th place as the Monona Grove High School boys cross-country team took seventh in the Sept. 7 Verona Invitational at Verona High School.
Gnewuch crossed the line in 17:14.3 as Monona Grove ended with 202 team points, six behind sixth-place Verona.
Sophomore Jacob Anderson finished in 41st place with a time of 17:39.5, junior Eli Traeder was 42nd in 17:40, junior Jake Giftos took 44th in 17:47.1, and senior Ethan Frydenlund ended up 56th in 18:02.0.
Madison La Follette won the boys event with 61 team points as Lancers senior Chris Wolfe was first overall with a time of 16:20.1, and his teammate, junior Karl Olson, was third in 16:32.7. Madison West was second with 100 points, and Middleton took third with 101.
The Silver Eagles girls team ended 10th in Verona with 262 team points.
Junior Teal Coil-Otto had the best time for MG with a 22nd place finish in 20:26.4, and teammate junior Peighton Nelson was 24th in 20:31.6. Freshman Maddie Hogan ended 61st with a time of 21:54.4, senior Megan Hoberg was 74th in 22:26.2, and sophomore Allison Yundt was 81st in 22:32.5. The boys and girls return to action Saturday in an invitational at Lake Farm County Park.
Norski Invite
The MG girls team had three runners finish in the top 10 as the Silver Eagles took third place with 68 team points, four behind second place Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln. Shorewood’s score of 45 was the lowest of the nine schools. Monona Grove’s best finisher was Nelson, who took fourth place in 20:30.04, followed by Coil-Otto in seventh with 20:49.53 and Yundt in 10th in 21:09.42.
Taking 22nd place for MG was Hoberg, who had a time of 21:53.64, and Hogan was 25th in 22:12.77. Sophomore Bella Lozier of Shorewood won the race in 20:12.11. The Monona Grove boys team took seventh out of eight schools as Gnewuch ended 35th with a time of 19:23.96 and Traeder took 36th in 19:24.14. Silver Eagle runners finished in spots 38 through 40, led by senior Joseph Byrne (19:40.29), Frydenlund (19:41.52) and junior Kevin Keaveny (19:41.56).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.