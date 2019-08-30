Monona police arrested three people from Chile for retail theft and forgery, while a fourth member of the group fled the scene and remains at large.
Police Chief Walter Ostrenga said that at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 28, officers responded to Kohl’s, 2501 W. Broadway, for a reported retail theft in progress involving four subjects. The loss prevention agent observed two of the suspects leave the store, enter a vehicle in the parking lot and then return to the store.
As officers made contact with three of the subjects, a fourth person fled out of the store. Described as a male Hispanic wearing a black hat, sunglasses and a white button-up shirt, he was last seen running westbound through the parking lot.
An investigation revealed the suspects had stolen several items and had unsuccessfully tried to purchase more than $4,000 in jewelry with a stolen Kohl’s credit card.
The subjects were in possession of numerous gift cards valued at several thousand dollars. A search of the vehicle in the parking lot recovered new merchandise in excess of an estimated $40,000. The merchandise included numerous Apple products including iPhones and iPads, clothing, and items from Sunglass Hut, Foot Locker, JC Penney and Macy’s.
The suspects are believed to be part of an interstate theft group with evidence indicating they were shipping their stolen proceeds back to a location in New York, Ostrenga said.
Arrested and taken to the Dane County Jail were Diego Hernan Enrique Reyes Bahamondes, a 32-year-old male; Felipe Andres Del Valle-Munoz (aka: Marco Suarez) a 25-year-old male; and, Michelle Medel Cardenas, a 22-year-old female.
Anyone with further information on this incident is asked contact the Monona Police Department at 222-0463, Crime Stoppers at 266-6014, or text “MONONA” followed by the information to 847411 (TIP411).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.