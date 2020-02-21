Alejandro Ramirez hopes to open Don Maguey Mexican Restaurant before summer.
With a conditional use permit for an indoor commercial entertainment land use in hand, Ramirez will continue renovations to the restaurant at 1609 Landmark Drive, Suite 101. The permit was approved Monday, Feb. 17, by the Cottage Grove Village Board.
“Right now, we’re trying to get in there and opened up,” Ramirez told the board.
Ramirez said the menu will feature authentic Mexican cuisine, the restaurant will be open seven days a week (opening early for lunch each day), and seating will be between 95 and 115.
“This is one of the biggest things we get calls on is, ‘Can we please get a Mexican restaurant?’ so thank you,” Village Administrator Matt Giese said after the permit was approved.
The restaurant’s main entrance will be on the north end of the multitenant building, facing Summit Credit Union.
Parking will be available on the back side of the building, facing Highway N.
The drive-thru setup will remain, although that service is not part of the plans for the restaurant.
Also not part of the picture now is outdoor seating, although that could change down the road.
If all goes well, Ramirez said the restaurant should be open in May or June. It will serve as the flagship restaurant for what Ramirez hopes will one day be a franchise operation.
