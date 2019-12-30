Senior Keaton Straka was unstoppable in the first period for the Monona Grove High School boys hockey team in the Dec. 29 game for seventh place in the Culver’s Cup tournament.
The dependable forward scored three goals in the first 9:30 of play as the Silver Eagles defeated the Oshkosh North co-op 4-1 at Madison Ice Arena.
Straka tallied his first goal at 5:36 of the period off an assist from Max Unitan, scored unassisted at 9:17 and made it a 3-0 lead for MG at 9:30 off assists from Sebastian Karns-Bingham and Brady Moriva.
Sophomore forward Dan Hawker scored his first career varsity goal 72 seconds into the second period to give MG a four-goal cushion. The Ice Hawks scored with 3:28 remaining before the second intermission, but couldn’t get closer.
Senior Andrew Gilbertson stopped 42 shots in goal for Monona Grove. Connor Klett stopped 44 shots for the Ice Hawks.
The Silver Eagles return to the ice Saturday. Jan. 4. with a home game against Badger South Conference foe Oregon. Faceoff at Hartmeyer Arena is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
Baldwin-Woodville 7, MG 2
A three-goal deficit in the first period was too hard for the Monona Grove High School boys hockey team to overcome in its second-round game against Baldwin-Woodville in the Culver’s Cup tournament.
Straka and Unitan both scored, but the Blackhawks outshot the Silver Eagles 56-20 to take a 7-2 victory.
Trenton Veenendahl and Josh Woodington each had two goals and Jacob Sanders contributed three assists as Baldwin-Woodville added two goals in both the second and third periods.
Straka got MG on the board at 3:27 of the second period with a power-play goal off assists from Trevor Ogden and Teige Cruz. Unitan’s goal came at 5:32 of the third period with Karns-Bingham getting the helper.
Goalie Gilbertson stopped 49 shots in net for MG, and Easton Lindus saved 18 shots for the Blackhawks.
West Salem 3, MG 2 (OT)
The Monona Grove High School boys hockey team came from two goals down to tie the game, and goaltender Andrew Gilbertson saved 69-of-71 shots, but the Silver Eagles lost to the West Salem Panthers 3-2 in overtime in the first round of the Culver’s Cup tournament at Hartmeyer Arena in Madison.
The Panthers got off to a fast start as Noah LeFleur and Sam Szymanski scored two first-period goals and outshot the Silver Eagles 19-3.
Ogden put MG on the board at 7:38 of the second period on the power play with Karns-Bingham getting the assist. Karns-Bingham tied the game early in the third period off a Straka assist. The game remained tied until overtime when the Panthers Nathan Gribble ended the game with a goal.
Monona Grove had its opportunities against West Salem uncorking 38 total shots and goaltender Sterling Skrede making 36 saves.
