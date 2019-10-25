The year 2020 will mark a new start for the Monona East Side Business Alliance, as a new CEO is expected to begin his or her duties shortly after the first of the year.
Kristie Schilling, who has led the business group since the summer of 2014, is stepping aside at the end of November.
“This is an opportunity for a new leader to come in with a refreshed vision, really take the reins and take this in the direction that works best for our community and our members,” she said. “There are so many opportunities that lie before us here at MESBA.”
When Schilling was hired, membership was at 144. A revamped marketing effort and a change in the name from Monona Chamber of Commerce to MESBA helped to a more than doubling of membership numbers in 18 months.
“We have focused on the work that needed to be done and, most importantly, we’ve grown an organization that serves and supports the business community and enhanced the quality of life that our business community provides – by working together,” she said. “This job has been a wonderful stepping stone for me in my career path. I feel like I’ve accomplished many of the things I set out to do here, which were really to bring this chamber up to speed so it was a true economic engine for Monona and the east side of Madison. It has been an incredible, educational, inspiriting, amazing opportunity for me.”
Schilling takes pride in the activities MESBA created, organized and sponsored the past five years, but two events stand out among them.
First was the information session and community gathering that followed on the heels of the school shooting in Parkland, Florida, on Feb. 14, 2018. Like many others, she saw the social media posts from people wondering what could be done – and many of those commenting were MESBA members.
“I felt like it was my responsibility, because I knew I could pull an event together to help bring forward some feeling and some discussion and what can we do to make sure we’re all more aware and that this does not happen in our community, because a lot of us were feeling it’s not a matter of if, but when,” she said.
About 200 people attended the community gathering of about a dozen panelists from Madison, Monona and McFarland, police, school officials, mental health professionals and others.
The second event was this past summer’s Momentum Urban Arts Fest, which brought dozens of artists to the area to paint murals on buildings on Monona Drive and nearby streets.
“To take these older buildings with no architectural significance … that you drive by all the time and don’t notice, and to do some major place-making opportunities, it was incredible,” she said.
Schilling plans to start her own consulting business in the tourism industry.
“I think one of my strengths is really ideation and coming up with ideas for events and how to draw people to communities,” she said. “I’m going to run with that for a little while.”
Tourism is the third largest industry in Wisconsin, generating about $20 billion a year. About $6 billion of that is in Dane County.
Municipalities that collect room tax dollars from the lodging industry must share a portion of that with organizations to promote tourism in their communities. Often, those dollars are awarded to the local chamber of commerce, and it’s those groups that Schilling will work with in her new role.
“Sometimes when you’re in your community for so long, you don’t have that fresh set of eyes. I saw that when I was here. I was a fresh set of eyes on Monona,” she said. “It’s right there, and it’s so marketable. You just kind of need someone to pick up those pieces, put it together and package it, and that’s one of the skills I bring.”
She expected to do the same in Monona.
“I was hoping to see some of these tourism initiatives through, but I feel like the time is now for me to leave,” she said.
Applications for CEO position are being accepted through Dec. 1. Schilling said the hiring committee hopes to have someone on board in January 2020.
She expects the organization to continue to be a vibrant part of the community, with the new leader tackling tourism and marketing, continuing the many programs created in the past five years and developing new ones to meet the needs of members.
“As a small community like this, the need to collaborate is very important,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.