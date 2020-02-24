High-scoring junior forward Brady Welsch scored a three-goal hat trick and earned two assists as Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs ended the Monona Grove High School boys hockey season with a 10-0 win in a first-round, WIAA Division 2 tournament game Thursday, Feb. 20.
Welsch, who now has 32 goals and 39 assists for 71 points, scored two of his goals in the first period when the Ledgers jumped out to a 3-0 lead. Welsch’s assist came on one of the Ledgers two goals in the second period and then captured his third goal and an assist in the third period.
Dane Deanovich and Mitchell Huettl each had two goals for the Ledgers, and Noah Pickart had a goal and three assists.
The Ledgers outshot the Silver Eagles 51-7 with MG’s senior goaltender Andrew Gilbertson saving 41 shots.
MG ended its season 5-17-2 overall and 3-9 in the Badger South Conference. Two of its league victories came against Milton, including a 3-1 season opening victory.
Monona Grove will graduate four seniors including forwards Sebastian Karns-Bingham, Keaton Straka and Trevor Ogden, and goalie Gilbertson.
Karns-Bingham led the team with 16 goals and 16 assists for 32 points, and Straka tallied 14 times and had 12 assists for 26 points. Ogden ended up with four goals and seven assists for 11 points.
Monona Grove allowed better than five goals a game, but Gilbertson had a save percentage of .890 after stopping 894-of-1,105 shots with two shutouts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.